Prisoners beat suspect in mechanic’s murder, cut off hair

Prison officials are attempting to identify a group of inmates who beat and cut off the hair of Marlon Bradley, the suspect in the murder of Guyhoc Park mechanic Reginald Atherly.

The incident occurred on August 8, last, in the holding area of the Lusignan Prison.

A brief video posted online showed the inmates holding down a whimpering Bradley and shearing off his thick hair. There is blood on his shirt.

One inmate is heard saying “Alyo is bad bhai? Cut off this (expletive) hair.” The faces of the attackers are not shown in the video.

Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels stated that Bradley has since been removed from the holding area and placed in the Lusignan Prison.

“He said that he was unable to identify his attackers because their faces were covered,” Samuels stated. “By voice recognition one person was identified by prison staff (but) he is so far not providing any information.”

The Prison Director also told Kaieteur News that Bradley has not revealed why he was attacked.

Samuels also indicated that because he is in a prison environment, it would be difficult to protect Bradley from similar attacks,

Bradley was shot in the leg on August 4, allegedly while shooting at police ranks who were attempting to arrest him in Cornhill Street, Stabroek.

He was subsequently charged with possession of a .32 pistol and eight .32 rounds without a firearm licence.

Police have said that he was wanted in connection with the murder of Reginald Atherly, who was shot dead in his home.

Atherly, 44, called ‘Diesel Boss’, was gunned down in late July, allegedly after confronting two masked bandits who had broken into his Lot G 26 Guyhoc Park home.

He was shot in the head and right side, reportedly during a struggle with one of the intruders.