President Granger requests an investigation into Presidential Guard’s death

President David Granger is adamant that a detail investigation should be done into the death of Police Constable 2045 Winston Cooper, who succumbed to his injuries yesterday morning at the Georgetown Public Hospital.

After learning of his death the President and the Commissioner of Police (AG) Nigel Hoppie, visited the dead man’s East Ruimveldt, Georgetown home where they met with the family.
President Granger empathized with Cooper’s grieving mother, Ms. Loraine Peters, and assured her and other relatives that an investigation will be conducted into the matter. Words of encouragement were also offered to the grieving family members.

“He was a member of the Presidential Guard… What I will ask the Commissioner to do is to conduct an inquiry to find out how [this incident] could have happened,” the Head of State said.
The Presidential Guard was found unconscious outside the National Gymnasium by first responders of the Guyana Fire service at about 5:30 am on July 1, 2019 and was rushed to the Georgetown hospital where he was hospitalized for a period of time and then sent home.
According to his aunt, the man was showing signs of improvements until yesterday morning when he began to gasp for breathe while he was on the chair.
He then stopped moving so he was taken in a taxi to the Georgetown Public Hospital but Cooper was pronounced dead on arrival by doctors.
Since the incident the police have not issued information about any development in the case or if anything or anyone was suspected to have caused Cooper’s death
To this day the family is stilled mystified about how he received his injuries.
A post mortem is scheduled to be carried out on Friday.

