Persistent rainfall causes severe flooding in Region Three

Several communities in the Essequibo Islands- West Demerara Region are flooded due to the heavy rainfall during the course of Tuesday night.

According to sources, communities such as Farm, Zeelugt, Wakenaam, Canal Polder and Parika, received the worst of the impact as the water rose a whopping two feetand settled in the yards of residents in these areas.

The Region Three Information Officer, Ganesh Mahipaul, told Kaieteur News that it’s less than two hours of rainfall that caused the severe flooding of the communities, however the opening of kokers and the clearing of clog drains have resulted in the water receding slowly from the land.

Residents in the communities are asked to let their cattle graze on the high land so as to prevent losses and cramp from being in too much water.

He also added that his greatest concerns is for the affected residents that used the yard toilet, because at this time the water in the pit would usually raise and substances from the toilet would flow out in the opening which could be unhygienic for persons.

Residents are being advised to wear weather boots when going outdoor so as to stay on the safe side.

Yesterday morning Local Government Officials visited the affected communities so as to receive detailed information from residents on how they are affected by the flooding. However, members of the Civil Defence Commission is presently in the areas monitoring the flooding and if necessary, assistance will be provided to residents who are directly impacted by the flooding.