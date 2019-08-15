Nobody going to parliament but dem getting pay

When Parliament go into recess nobody didn’t know. Nobody was going in de first place. De only money save was de money dem use to spend on food. But every MP still getting pay.

That is how nice Guyana nice. De same people who always telling people that dem gun eat bread by de sweat of dem brow . Dem eating bread and drinking likker without tunning a straw. De only time dem does go to parliament is to collect dem cheque at de end of de month.

In all fairness, Jagdeo don’t collect he parliament pay because he can’t collect parliament salary and he pension. And in any case, de pension much bigger than de pay.

Dem boys want to know wha happen wid dem who resign. Couple people like Harmon and Greenidge and Gaskin use to get a pension from Parliament. Dem boys want to know if dem still getting de money.

Now Jordan seh parliament coming out of recess. Wha it coming out to do. And he got de nerve to seh that not because de parliament coming out of recess that anybody would go and sit and discuss things.

Is only in Guyana dem have such madness.

Yesterday de exams results come out. When de Common Entrance exams results come out dem boys run to see who was de top students. Everybody boast how dem private schools lick up at de Common Entrance.

Only a few of dem same private schools get good results. De public schools tek de prize. De only thing missing is some of dem student who do well at Common Entrance. Some of dem fall by de wayside like if dem tired.

Parents does follow dem schools that get good results. Dem boys want to know id dem parents gun tek out dem children and send dem to Anna Regina Secondary School.

Some of dem who use to tun up dem nose at St Rose’s suddenly sitting up and tekking notice.

Talk half and never cuss a bridge.