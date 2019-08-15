“I did what I had to do” alleged bull thief tells court

An elderly man who is charged for allegedly stealing a bull was yesterday released on bail after he made his first court appearance.

Fifty-five-year-old Ryan Robinson appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to him.

The Charlestown resident pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on August 11, 2019 at Georgetown, he stole one bull valued at $180,000, which was the property of Abdul Azeez.

In addressing the court, the defendant said, “I did what I had to do.”

Police prosecutor Traceyann Gittens made no objections to bail being granted to the defendant but asked that conditions be attached.

According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question around 23:45 hrs, the victim heard a noise coming from his backyard and, upon checking, he observed the defendant tying a rope around the bull’s neck and pulling the animal out the yard.

The man shouted for the defendant to stop but he continued pulling the bull. The next day, the victim reported the matter to the police station. An investigation was then carried out and Robinson was arrested and charged.

After listening to the prosecutor Senior Magistrate Daly released Robinson on $50,000 bail with the condition that he must report every Monday to the Ruimveldt Police Station until the hearing and determination of the trial.

Robinson is expected to make his next court appearance on September 25, 2019.

Meanwhile, a woman, the court heard, stole from her employer and was yesterday granted bail by the Magistrate.

Thirty-eight-year old Ivana Cummings appeared before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where the charge was read to her and she pleaded not guilty. The charge stated that between May 2019, and July 2019, she stole $287,000 in cash from Hope Nester.

No other information was disclosed to the court pertaining to the matter. However, Magistrate Daly granted the defendant bail in the sum of $50,000, Cummings was instructed to report to the Brickdam Police Station every Monday until the completion of the matter. The matter was adjourned for September 25.