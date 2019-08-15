Guyana working closer with India to build solar energy capacity

President David Granger yesterday accepted the Letters of Credence from Dr. K. J. Srinivasa, accrediting him as the new High Commissioner of India to Guyana.

Dr. Srinivasa replaces former High Commissioner, Venkatachalam Mahalingam, whose tour of duty ended on July 1, 2019.

In his remarks, President Granger said Guyana and India are bound together by ties of blood, history and common interests since immigrants from India came to Guyana 181 years ago and their descendants, today, constitute a large proportion of the country’s population.

He noted that India was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Guyana after it became independent on May 26, 1966.

“Our relations are founded on mutual respect for each other’s territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non-interference in each other’s internal affairs, cooperation for mutual benefit, respect for treaties and international law and the maintenance of regional peace and security.

Guyana and India have enjoyed excellent relations over the past 53 years. Our relations have been characterized by cooperation and collaboration in the fields of agriculture, culture, diplomacy, public health, public information, housing, information communication technology, infrastructural development, investment, renewable energy, sport, trade, training and water,” he said.

The Head of State noted that the relations between the two countries continue to be enhanced by high-level engagements between officials of both states as Guyana would have signed and ratified the Framework Agreement of the International Solar Alliance in January 2018 under his tenure.

“I reaffirmed our commitment to the ‘Alliance’ during my attendance at the First Summit of the International Solar Alliance held in New Delhi in March 2018. Guyana looks to continue its cooperation with India in pursuit of its goal of becoming a solar state – a key component of Guyana’s Green State Development Strategy.

“Guyana looks forward to intensifying its cooperation with India during your tenure as High Commissioner,” President Granger said.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Srinivasa, in his remarks, said although India and Guyana are separated by long distance, they have common characteristics and can continue to collaborate in a number of areas.

“Immense opportunity exists for the two countries to enhance bilateral trade, particularly in agriculture and food processing, oil and gas, renewable sources of energy, forestry, drugs and pharmaceuticals, education, health and infrastructure. India is committed to Guyana’s overall development and India’s participation in various sectors of Guyana’s economy will continue. The GSDS has been recognised all over the world and India would like to benefit from Guyana’s experience in this field. Our two countries can indeed play a role in the international fora,” he said. (Ministry of the Presidency)