Govt. warns low-lying coastal communities of spring tide

The Ministry of Public Infrastructure is advising the public, especially residents of low-lying coastal communities to take precautions, as the period of Spring tides – August 14-19 – are here.

A car drives on the flooded Rupert Craig Highway during high tide in 2012

Some areas are considered to be particularly susceptible to flooding due to storm surges which may induce overtopping of sea/river defense structures. According to the Sea and River Defense Department, these areas include Pomeroon River Banks; San Souci to Sarah and Maria’s Pleasure to Meerzorg, Wakenaam Island; Cane Field/Amsterdam, Endeavor/Blenheim, Cane Garden – Leguan Island; Windsor Forest to DeWillem, West Coast Demerara, Parika Market Area and Salem to Sparta, EBE; Water Street, Georgetown, Chapman Grove/Greenfield, ECD; Helena # 1 & 2, Mahaica; and Prospect/Dangzit, Mahaicony.
In addition to those locations, Government advises persons residing along banks of rivers and low-lying coastal areas to also take precaution, as well as mariners, including those operating fishing vessels and larger vessels.
According to the Public Infrastructure Ministry, the highest tides are expected to be on Friday August 16 at 4:29 am at a height of 2.95 metres, and on Saturday August 17 at 5:03 am at a height of 2.95 metres.
The use of beaches and foreshore areas for recreational purposes is not advised during this period.

