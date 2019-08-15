Latest update August 15th, 2019 12:59 AM

Corentyne man dies from injuries sustained in accident three days prior.

Nevon Steele, 22, of Eversham Village, Corentyne, Berbice died on Tuesday at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was struck down from his motorcycle by a car on the Bush Lot Public road, Sunday night around 19:30 hrs.

The motorcycle Steele was riding and the car he collided with on the Bushlot public road.

Reports are that Steele was heading west along the Bush Lot Public Road on his motorcycle when a car heading in the very direction in front of him made a sudden dash to avoid an animal. The actions of the car driver forced Steele to swerve ultimately causing him to lose control of his motorcycle and veering into the path of an oncoming car.
After the impact residents from around the area ran out to render assistance to the injured Steele. He was transported to the Port Mourant Hospital in an unconscious state and subsequently transferred to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.
Due to the severity of his injuries he was then moved to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he remained in ICU.
Kaieteur News understands that the 22-year-old sustained severe head injuries and internal bleeding. He reportedly never regained consciousness.
A post mortem is expected to be conducted on Friday.

