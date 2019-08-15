Anna Regina Secondary and St Roses’High students are top CSEC performers

Riana Toney, a student of Anna Regina Secondary in Region Two, has emerged as the top performer at this year’s overall Caribbean Secondary Examination Certificate, (CSEC) with 19 Grade one passes.

Toney emerged as the top performing student from amongst a total of 11,467 candidates who were registered to write the exams. The Region Two native is followed by Alex Abraham of St Rose’s High School who came in second with 18 Grade ones and two Grade two passes.

Charrandatt Narine of Anna Regina Secondary secured third place with 18 Grade ones .

The top three performers are followed by Samuel Haynes of Queen’s College who has 18 Grade ones; Donlee Castello of Queen’s College, 17 Grade ones; Chetram Harrinarine of Swarswati Vidya Niktean, 17 Grade ones ; Manoj Latchman of Swarswati Vidya Niketan 17 Grade ones ; Vijay Sharma of Queen’s College, 16 Grade ones and 2 twos; Keisha Jaisingh of Swarswati Vidya Niketan, 16 Grade ones; Jhashodra Ramnarain of J.C Chandisingh Secondary 16 Grade ones, 1 two; Daniel Roopchand of Queen’s College 16 Grade ones, 1 two; Jorrel Desantos of Queen’s College16 Grade ones; Brianna Gopie of Queen’s College, 16 Grade ones; Amisha Ramdin of Anna Regina Secondary, 15 Grade ones; Premchand Rampersaud of Anna Regina Secondary, 15 Grade ones, 3 twos ; Dharshanie Birbal of Swarswati Vidya Niketan 15 Grade ones, 2 twos ; Alicialall Hiralall of Queen’s College 15 Grade ones, 2 twos; Cameron Fraser of Queen’s College 15 Grade ones, 1 two; Ushana Mohan of Abram Zuil Secondary 15 Grade ones, 1 two.

Minister of Education Nicolette Henry announced the results for the May/June CSEC and CAPE examinations yesterday at the National Centre for Educational Resource Development (NCERD). She noted that the names were drawn from a list of 251 candidates who secured Grade One passes in eight or more subject areas.

According to Henry, of the 251 top performers, candidates also came from West Demerara Secondary , Al Madina Islamic Academy, Camille Institute, Zeeburg Secondary , St Ignatius Secondary ( Region Nine), Diamond Secondary , Hope Secondary, Annandale Secondary , Apex Academy, Skeldon Line Path Secondary, Berbice High School, Brickdam Secondary , Christ Church Secondary, Central High School, Isa Islamic School, Tagore Memorial Secondary, Bygeval Secondary, President College, Diamond Secondary St Joseph High School, Maes Secondary , Rosignol Secondary, New Amsterdam Secondary, Mackenzie High school and Fraser’s Educational Institute .

Minister Henry provided an analysis of the 2019 results. She revealed that the overall pass rate at the General and Technical proficiencies for Grade 1-3 was 73 percent compared to 69.1% in 2018. Minister Henry noted the performance as Guyana’s best recorded performance as a country.

She said that improved performances were evident in 21 subject areas, seven subjects remained constant , while another seven subjects showed better performance in 2018. Outstanding performances were noted in 13 subjects where 90% and over gained acceptable Grade 1-3.

Some Subjects with outstanding performance were Agricultural Science (Double Award) with 99 percent; Religious Education 100 percent; Information Technology with 98 percent, Physical Education and Sports with 100 percent and industrial technology —electrical with 93.4 percent.

With regards to Mathematics and English, Henry said that Grade 1-3 passes in English A have improved in 2019.

“English A recorded a pass rate of 77% in 2019 as against 67% in 2018. Mathematics remained constant with a pass rate of 43 percent in both 2018 and 2019. Additional Mathematics pass rate increased to 68.4 percent in 2018 and 80 percent in 2019.”

With regards to the Sciences, the Education Minister announced there were improvements in the Grade 1-3 passes, this year. Improvements were noted in the pass rate for Biology, Chemistry and Physics. Biology moved from 64 percent in 2018 to 77 percent in 2019.

Chemistry recorded a pass rate of 62 percent in 2019 against 56.4 percent in 2018. Physics recorded a pass rate of 70 percent this year; in 2018 the pass rate was 66.2 percent. Agriculture Science (Double Award) moved from 97 percent in 2018 to 99 percent in 2019. Agricultural Science (Single Award) moved from 87 percent in 2018 to 96 percent in 2019.

Henry said there was a wane in performance in Human and Social Biology and Integrated Science. The subject moved from 72.4 percent in 2018 and 62 percent in 2019. Integrated Science recorded a pass rate of 69.1 percent in 2019.

The Education Minister pointed to improved performance in Office Administration, Principles of Accounts and Principles of Business.

She noted that Office Administration pass rate increased from 84.2 percent in 2018, to 87 percent in 2019.

“Principles of Accounts moved from 74.4 percent in 2018 to 83 percent in 2019. The pass rate for principles of business was 84 percent as against 87 percent in 2019. Electronic documentation preparation and management attained constant performance with a pass rate of 97.2 percent in 2019 as compared to 98 percent in 2018.

According to Henry, for Humanities and expressive arts, religious education pass rate increased from 97 percent in 2018 to 100 percent in 2019.

Caribbean History gained a pass rate of 68.1 percent in 2019 and 72 percent in 2018.

An improved performance was noted in the pass rate for geography from 72.1 percent in 2018 to 76.3 percent in 2019.

Technical and Vocational Education (TVET) cluster of subjects recorded varying performances in 2019. Food and nutrition and health improved from 89 percent in 2018 to 91.2 percent in 2019, Family and Resource Management recorded a constant performance with a pass rate of 85.1 percent in 2018 and 85,2 percent in 2019. Clothing and Fashion attained a pass rate of 81.4 percent in 2018 to 79% in 2019,” Henry added industrial Technology Building, electrical and mechanical all secured passed over 90 percent in 2019.

Meanwhile, for modern Languages Portuguese recorded an improved performance of 81.2 percent in 2019 as against 72 percent in 2018. Over 70 percent of entries for French gained acceptable grades in 2019 while Spanish moved from 64.4 percent in 2018 to 68.3 percent in 2019.