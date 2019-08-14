School of the Nations students outstanding at Cambridge IGCSE and A-level exams

With an overall pass rate of 86 percent, School of the Nations, yesterday boasted of its students’ performance at the International General Certificate of Secondary Education [IGCSE].

The IGCSE is a Cambridge University examination and yesterday the university released the results for IGCSE and Advanced Levels as well for more than one million students from 136 countries worldwide.

At School of the Nations, 58 students wrote the IGCSE exams, including seven Fourth Form students who wrote Mathematics.

According to a School of the Nation report, “Almost one-third of every exam written in the Fifth Form earned either a distinction, an A or B.”

Among the outstanding performers at the IGCSE exams this year are: Jae Anya Amsterdam with two distinctions, six As and one B; Aliah Mohamed with three As, four Bs and one C; Leianna Chung with one distinction, one A and five Bs; Nekeshia Clementson with two As and six Bs, and Raven Dos Santos with one distinction, three Bs and three Cs.

Commenting on her laudable performance, Jae Anya Amsterdam said, “Though I was very determined and focused on my studies for IGCSE, the news of top performer still came as a surprise. Although I worked hard, I can’t take all the credit.

“The support of my parents, the collective effort and dedication of the educators at School of the Nations most definitely contributed in no small way.

“Credit also to the foundation I got at Anais Private School, my primary school, as that really helped to mould me into the student I am now,” she added.

Sharing sentiments about her performance, too, was Aliah Mohamed who revealed, “My experience at Nations has been nothing less than fantastic.

“I cherish the years I spent there and the way the school prepares you for the future…rounded and not just an academic.”

According to her, too, “My years there would not have been as enjoyable had it not been for the great teachers I had….all of whom were approachable, accommodating and fun.

“All in all, a beautiful experience spent with great friends…dependable and honest. The morals and values I garnered at Nations will be instilled in me forever and for that I am grateful.”

Leianna Chung was elated. “I joined School of the Nations in Fourth Form and was faced with the challenges of being enrolled in a new school.

“I always saw school as a microcosm of the real world, so I knew it wouldn’t be a ‘walk in the park’. At times, I found myself flummoxed.

“However, with the help of my very approachable, patient and knowledgeable teachers, I was able to not only cope with my exams, but excel.

“Needless to say, I was ecstatic when I received my results as hard work and sleepless nights paid off,” she eagerly shared.

“When I heard of my results, I was pleasantly surprised,” Nekeshia Clementson, another successful student, added.

According to her, “I attribute my success to my teachers and, most importantly, my parents. My parents have always supported and motivated me to strive for the best.

“I wouldn’t have been able to do this without their guidance. Also, a huge thank you to my lessons teacher, Ms. Cheryl McDonald, of Linden for helping me tremendously throughout this journey…”

Raven Dos Santos said that he was nevertheless unsure how he should react to his performance.

“In some ways, I’m still finding this a bit hard to believe. However, I am extremely happy. I would like to thank School of the Nations, as despite my past difficulties, they gave me an opportunity and they’ve put a great deal of care into me. For this, I’m extremely grateful.”

Based on the analysis of the results, Nations obtained 100 percent passes in Additional Mathematics, Environmental Management, Spanish, and English Literature.

The pass rate for Biology was 96 percent, English 96 percent, Chemistry 95 percent, ICT 92 percent and Mathematics 90 percent.

In the Sixth Form, 13 subjects were offered. In the first year of Sixth Form, students usually sit the AS exam and according to Nations, a total of 265 exams were sat at the AS Level.

There were 100 percent passes in Environmental Management, 93 percent passes in Sociology, 88 percent passes in Business, 78 percent passes in History and 75 percent passes in Psychology, Nations revealed.

In the second year of Sixth Form, the students are able to sit the Advanced Levels and 165 exams were sat at this level.

There were 93 percent passes in Sociology and in Mathematics, 88 percent passes in Psychology and 73 percent passes in Business.

The top achievers in the Sixth Form were: Brian Jagmohan who achieved AICE Diploma (Distinction) – one A distinction and three Bs; Keshini Digamber with one A distinction and two As; Stephen Lewis who gained three As; Shreveda Tewari claiming one A distinction, one A and one B; Samita Paul with one A, one B and one C; Ying Yang Zhong who gained four Bs and Aliyah Hassan with three Bs.

Aliyah Hassan said, “School of the Nations has opened multiple doors for me and has allowed me to challenge myself in multiple ways, both academically and socially.

“After maintaining a consistent average and performing reasonably well at my examinations, I can safely say that as long as you continue to give your utmost in anything you do, you will reap the results you deserve.”

Meanwhile, Shreveda Tewari said, “I am absolutely ecstatic about my results this year. However, I am even more grateful for such an amazing experience at this institution.

“I owe these grades not only to my parents and teachers, but also to the nurturing and growth-stimulating environment of Nations.”