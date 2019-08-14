Mason charged for allegedly killing taxi-driver in Mocha

A 48-year-old mason was yesterday arraigned before a city magistrate where he was read a charge for allegedly killing a 34-year-old taxi-driver in Mocha Arcadia seven days ago.

Kwayana Fernandes was not required to plead to the indictable charge, which alleged that on August 6, last, at Cemetery Road, Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara, he murdered Owayne Lynch.

The defendant who was not represented by an attorney appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan where he informed her that he resides at 475 Cemetery Road Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara. He indicated that he has only been living there for the past nine months.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers, who is representing the state in the matter, highlighted that there are two more statements to complete the file before the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) commences. As a result, the prosecutor asked for one week to have this completed.

Fernandes was then remanded to prison until August 27, next where a report will be given from the prosecutor based on the status of the file.

According to information, on the day in question, the taxi driver of 3521 Stevedore Housing Scheme, Georgetown was plying his trade when he was killed.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim who is the driver of motorcar PRR 3313, a black Toyota IST and attached to the Swift Cab located at Lot 6 Dennis Street, Turkeyen, Sophia was dispatched around 20:31 hrs to pick up a client destined to Mocha Arcadia, East Bank Demerara.

However, about 21:45 hrs, the victim was seen lying motionless on Cemetery Road Mocha Arcadia in a pool of blood with multiple wounds about his body; an ice-pick was allegedly found at the scene.