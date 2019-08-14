Man who used bow and arrow to kill wife’s lover remanded

A man after suspecting his wife of having an affair and allegedly killed her lover, was yesterday brought before the court to answer the murder charge.

Fifty-year-old Munroe Lawrence, a farmer of Karaudanawa Village, South Rupununi, made his first court appearance in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan.

Lawrence was not required to plead to the indictable charge. The charge stated that between August 5, 2019, and August 6, 2019, at Karaudanawa Village, South Rupununi, he murdered Pius Ernest a 32-year-old rancher from the same village.

The facts stated that between the dates mentioned in the charge, the wife of the accused who shared an intimate relationship with Ernest, went to the man’s home.

Based on his suspicion, the accused armed himself with a bow and arrow and followed his wife.

Lawrence then hid in some nearby bushes and waited. Upon seeing Ernest, Lawrence fired his bow striking Ernest to his chest. Lawrence then fled the crime scene and the victim subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

An investigation was then launched by the police and the accused was later arrested. Based on a caution statement that he reportedly gave to the police, he was charged for the offence committed.

Prosecutor Mansfield asked for two weeks for the completion of the file. The post mortem report, the statement from the rank who observed the post mortem and photographs are said to be outstanding.

After listening to the prosecutor, Magistrate McLennan remanded the accused to prison and transferred the matter to the Lethem Magistrate Court where he is expected to make his next court appearance on August 26, 2019.