Man alleges security guard threatens to kill him

Ray Hinds, of Lot 302 Good Hope Village, East Coast Demerara is alleging that two security guards beat him into unconsciousness on Saturday when he attended a wedding within the village.

The businessman said he had arrived at the wedding ceremony around 21:15 hrs in the company of a few friends and noticed a security guard (from a named firm) physically assaulting a male villager.

He said the victim’s reputed wife soon intervened and the guard began to ‘chuck up the woman’ as well.

Hinds said he intervened at this point and the security guard shoved him, almost causing him to fall to the ground. He said a scuffle ensued between him and the guard and it was at this point that another security rank tasked with working at the wedding pulled out his firearm and hit him on the head.

The man said he blacked out for a few minutes, and upon coming to, confronted the ranks, who again began to harass him. He said one of the men pulled out a cutlass from a guard hut at the location and began to lash him about the body with it.

He said at one point the man threw down the cutlass, and cocked his firearm, shouting, “If you think yuh is a bad man, then pick up de cutlass. Ah will kill yuh hay tonight.”

He said that a woman who was at the wedding and lived closed to him, screamed and begged him not to pick up the cutlass. And he refrained from doing so.

Hinds said that eyewitnesses at the scene told him that while he was unconscious, one of the guards entered his car and was rummaging in its interior.

Hinds said when he entered his vehicle, he discovered that some $60,000 was missing from a quantity of cash he had left in the car. The man also said that during the scuffle, he lost a ten pennyweight gold chain that he had around his neck at the time.

He said that his friends took him to the Vigilance Police Station where the matter was reported and police are carrying out investigations. When the security service was contacted yesterday, a manager there admitted that his entity will have to develop better screening methods when employing male armed ranks.

He assured that the matter will be fully investigated and dealt with by his entity.