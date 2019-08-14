Guyana want people to wuk

Guyana is a paradise. Everybody from outside de country saying so. Couple years ago, nobody didn’t even want to even see Guyanese. Now dem running to come and live wid dem. And dat is why Jordan get into trouble.

Guyanese always talking how dem can’t get wuk but de foreigners coming and getting wuk. Jordan seh dem tekking less money. De trade union get vex. Even Jagdeo get vex. He mek Jordan had to come back and explain dat when Guyanese go to a foreign country, dem does do de same thing. Dem does tek jobs fuh less.

And nuff local businessmen complaining dat dem can’t find people to wuk. One man even thinking about importing labour. When dem boys ask why dis is so, one man seh is because none of dem who seh dem not wukking does go hungry.

Some who complain bout de absence of a job can’t do de job dem want.

De odda night, dem boys was hoping dat people was there to wuk pon de runway lights when de American plane was coming in. De lights blowout just as de plane was coming in. Dis happen at de new airport wha ain’t even commission yet.

Dem plane should get a instrument dat could help dem see when dem landing so dat dem can land in de dark but because dis is Guyana, no pilot want tek dat chance. He might hit a minibus.

Anyhow, de plane tun back and go to Trinidad. Dis time, de airport people gather up some flambeaux and diyas from last Diwali. Dem light up de runway but dem didn’t know dat pilots can’t see things like dat.

When dem boys investigate how de airport light fail, dem learn dat de airport was thiefing lights from GPL. De people find out and promptly give dem blackout.

But dem boys want to know why de airport people didn’t ask dem Chinese to provide lights. Dem have automatic lighting dat does come on as soon as lights go out.

Meanwhile de Waterfalls boss man seh anybody who want to wuk just got to watch how dem Cubans and Brazilians and Venezuelans getting wuk.

Talk half and know dat wuk deh.