Guyana makes pitch on investments at Washington forum

Ambassador of Guyana to the United States, Dr. Riyad Insanally, recently emphasised the economic prospects that his country offered following the discovery of vast oil and gas

reserves offshore.

He was the keynote speaker at a private networking luncheon in Washington DC.

During the event, which was organised by the Washington Inter-Governmental Professional

Group and attended by representatives of diplomatic missions, United States Government agencies and the private sector, Ambassador Insanally highlighted the potential for partnerships and investment.

He explained that these were available in areas such as downstream industrial activity, renewable energy, infrastructural development, information and communications technologies, transportation services and ecotourism.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, he further noted that the time was ripe for greater United States and international public and private sector interest in supporting Guyana’s transformation.

His remarks were framed around the theme, “Guyana on the Cusp of Change”.

“Ambassador Insanally also used the opportunity to update attendees on Guyana’s legal and diplomatic response to the Guyana/Venezuela controversy. He emphasised that Guyana placed

its faith in diplomacy and the rule of international law.”

The Washington Inter-Governmental Professional Group, LLC, is an organisation that supports Washington DC-based professionals in maximising their networking capabilities with embassies and other agencies.