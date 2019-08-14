Frustration as Region Two adjourns statutory meeting for sixth time

Over the past six months, there has been no proper sitting of the statutory meeting of the Region Two Democratic Council. The meeting came to an abrupt end again yesterday when the Clerk of the RDC, Denis Jaikaran, walked out of the boardroom mere minutes before the meeting’s commencement.

Based on reports reaching this publication, at the time of the Clerk walking out, there were a total of eight councillors in the boardroom, along with the Regional Vice Chairman, Juliet Coonjah, who was acting in the capacity of the Chairman.

This publication understands that immediately after the prayer and pledge, the Clerk walked out of the boardroom without any explanation, and signalled his programme heads to do same.

A counsellor, who represents the A Partnership for National Unity [APNU] party, was left seated in the boardroom but was later called out of the boardroom by the party Chairman, Prince Holder.

The repeated action taken by the clerk is being viewed by councillors as disrespectful, and appears not to be in the best interest of politics. Kaieteur News understands that during the statutory meeting last July, the Clerk again walked out of the meeting.

The RDC is the highest forum within the region and is key to development. After six months, councillors believe that development within the region may be stifled, since they are unable to raise a number of issues in crucial areas.

“The Clerk is not in place to answer any queries by the RDC, so how can we move forward as an elected body. There has been no reports from councillors from the various committees on health, finance, education and agriculture since these committees are hardly functioning anymore,” said the acting Chairman of the RDC.

Councillors who represent the Hinterland Affairs Committee, said that they are disappointed that issues affecting the hinterland communities, cannot be raised at the region’s highest forum. “What do we say to the Toshao and to the people in the hinterland when their reports are not reaching the RDC… what feedback or assurance do we to give them that their issues will be addressed?” asked a frustrated Toshao who is also a member of the Hinterland Affairs Committee.