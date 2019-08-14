Fitness Express/Space Gym/GABBFF Seniors 2019 Marlon ‘Bolo’ Bennett is new Mr. Guyana after 20 year wait Rosanna fun takes Bikini crown; Campbell is Mr. Physique

By Franklin Wilson

It was worth the two-decade wait for the new Mr. Guyana Marlon ‘Bolo’ Bennett, who proved yet again that ‘age is just a number’, when the 42 year-old flexed his way to the prestigious crown of Mr. Guyana on Sunday last at the National Cultural Centre when the Guyana Amateur Body Building and Fitness Federation (GABBFF) held its marquee, Senior Championships.

In taking the crown, Bennett representing Fitness 53, upstaged his younger counterparts as he sported a chiseled and balanced body to beat Caerus Cipriani, Carlos Petterson, Derren Harris and Leon Benjamin in that order after they had qualified for the overall by winning their respective categories.

On a night when the lights at the usually reliable NCC was not of the best, the judges did their utmost to ensure that all the cuts and carves presented by the athletes were recognizable enough which swayed their pens in the right direction as they attempted to score each, correctly.

Bennett had earlier sounded a serious warning bell when he won two other categories on the night. First he took care of business coming out as the best Lightweight, staving off the challenge of three other athletes.

Not done there, the seasoned campaigner who said that he was motivated and had the belief that he stood a chance at reigning in the national crown after former Mr. Guyana Kerwyn Clarke informed that he was not going to compete, returned to take the Masters class, bettering two other competitors; Donald Lindie (Total Fitness) and Rhon Lonke of Fitness 53.

Cipriani competing under the Fitness Gym banner, who in the past few years favoured the Mr. Physique segment of the competition, decide to try his muscles in the body building aspect and came out tops in the Light Middleweight category, a two way battle with Space Gym’s Fabian Roza.

Space Gym’s Petterson stormed to the Heavyweight crown as the judges decided he was better than his competition in Lonke (Fitness 53) and Alex Hamilton of Fitness Zone who were good for 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

Harris (Tower Unity Gym) got the better of his lone rival, Tajpaul Gwendsammy (Power House) in the Bantamweight class, while Benjamin of Lifetime Gym won the Welterweight division from Henry Ramsey (Buddy’s Gym) and Julian Allen of Fitness 53 in that order.

The Miss Bikini showdown was between two members of Space Gym which saw Rosanna Fung gaining the judges nod for the first place ahead of Angelica Barroncas. Fung also won the Novice category earlier this year.

Like the Miss Bikini clash, the much anticipated Men’s Physique battle was also a Space Gym showdown which saw Emmerson Campbell prevailing yet again over old rival Yannick Grimes who had to settle for the 3rd place behind Tariq Dakhil and Delroy Phillips.

GABBFF President Keavon Bess expressed satisfaction that the competition came off well as he complimented all the sponsors and patrons who came out to make the night a success. Sponsors included Fitness Express, Space Gym, Stage of Champions, Fast Graphics, Digital Technology and Ellies Trading.