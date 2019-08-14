CSEC 2019 results to be announced today

Latest update August 14th, 2019 12:59 AM
The hard, long, tired, and certainly impatient nights will finally pay off now that the Ministry will be announcing the results of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) results, this today.
This year’s examination which concluded at its usual May-June date, attracted over 10,000 students.
In 2018, according to the Ministry of Education’s statistics, 12,269 candidates were registered as compared to the year of 2017 where there were 12,684 candidates.
An analysis of the 2018 results revealed a 69.1 percent in Grades One to Three overall passes in General and Technical proficiencies. This would have marked a 5.3 percent increase in overall passes compared to 2017’s 63.8 percent.
Over the years, there has been a constant increase in passes in English language and Mathematics.
