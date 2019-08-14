Berbice Teen Missing

A teenage girl who attends the number Eight West Coast Berbice, Secondary School and who lives with her grandmother since 2008 is currently missing.

The teen has been identified as Christina Krisendat, who was last seen on Saturday night, last, around 18:30hrs before she left the custody of her grandmother.

Persons with information about the whereabouts of the teen are asked to contact her grandmother (Lucile) on Telephone number # 328-7424, or contact the nearest police station. According to her grandmother, there are reports that she is in Linden.