Berbice Pumps to be Rehabilitated, Engineer’s Estimates in Excess of 40M Each

Bids were opened for three projects of the Ministry of Agriculture yesterday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration’s (NPTAB) weekly bid opening. The engineer’s estimates for the rehabilitation of three pumps in Berbice were in excess of $40 million each.
In recent times, areas like Black Bush Polder and the Corentyne have seen some flooding during heavy rains. The former is highly dependent on agriculture as its main economic activity and flooding tends to significantly affect that as well.
The pumps to that will be rehabilitated are located at Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder, Berbice, Albion, Corentyne, and Manarabisi, Corentyne.
Additionally, at a previous bid opening there were projects from the National Parks Commission on the agenda that attracted no bids. This week, however, the projects Rehabilitation of Enclosures and Exhibits for Birds-Zoological Park appeared again and Rehabilitation of Northern Stand reappeared and they attracted bids as well.
Finally, a few contractors stood up to the task.
Other notable projects were the Ministry of Communities Completion of Tempie/Seafield NDC Building East Corentyne Berbice and Assessment of Sanitary Conditions in Municipalities.

 

Ministry of Agriculture
Rehabilitation of Pump Station Located at Mibicuri, Black Bush Polder, Berbice, Region 6.

 

 

Rehabilitation of Pump Station Located at Albion, Corentyne, Region 6

 

 

 

Rehabilitation of Pump Station Located at Manarabisi, Corentyne, Region 6

 

 

National Parks Commission
Rehabilitation of Enclosures and Exhibits for Birds-Zoological Park

 

 

Rehabilitation of Northern Stand

 

 

Ministry of Communities
Completion of Tempie/Seafield NDC Building East Corentyne Berbice.

 

 

Assessment of Sanitary Conditions in Municipalities

 

Bank of Guyana
Procurement and Implementation of a Real Time Gross Settlement System and a Central Security Depository (CSD) System.

 

Ministry of Business
Design and Supervision of the National Exhibition Centre Administration Building

 

 

Ministry of Public Telecommunications
Procurement of One Five-Seater Bus

 

 

Supreme Court
Rehabilitation of Fence at Old Magistrate’s Living Quarters Located at Maria’s Lodge Essequibo Coast Region 2

 

 

 

Construction of Remaining Two Sides of Perimeter Fence between Suddie Supreme and Magistrate’s Court, Region 2.

 

 

 

Heightening of Driveway at Suddie’s Sub-Registry Region 2

