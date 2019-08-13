Latest update August 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Three-day workshop to introduce youths to Oil & Gas sector

Aug 13, 2019 News 0

University of Guyana, the Department of Energy and Halliburton (an American multinational corporation and one of the world’s largest oil field service companies), will be hosting a three day Science of Energy workshop for children between ages of 9-14 at various locations.
The entities are seeking to encourage and support the industry’s next generation of talent by means of providing opportunities for hands-on learning to future scientists.
The workshop will be focused on the ‘Energy4me programme’ which was created by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, with activities that use simple components to teach complicated engineering functions which are used in Oil and Gas exploration and production.
Children for the aforementioned age range were targeted just as they prepare for the new school term. The event has been approved by the Government of Guyana, the Ministry of the Presidency and the Department of Energy.
A Science of Energy workshop commences today at the University of Guyana, Tain Campus auditorium. The event starts at 13:00hrs and will continue until 16:00hrs.
Moreover, it will continue the following day beginning the same time at the University of Guyana, Turkeyen Campus, Psychology building. On the final day the event moves to Linden at the Egbert Benjamin Conference and Exhibition Centre starting again at 13:00hrs.

More in this category

Sports

Nand Persaud Karibee Racing Stable Golden Blue Echo runs away with feature event Touch Down wins two events

Nand Persaud Karibee Racing Stable Golden Blue Echo runs away with...

Aug 13, 2019

The Nand Persaud Karibee Racing Stables took full advance of home conditions to be crowned champion stable when the Nand Persaud Group Of Companies held it Sprint Classic horserace meet. The event...
Read More
Players take Champion of Champions dominoes title

Players take Champion of Champions dominoes title

Aug 13, 2019

PK United FC and Sebai Invincible Talons FC accumulate full points over the weekend

PK United FC and Sebai Invincible Talons FC...

Aug 13, 2019

NEE/Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tourney Fixtures decided for tomorrow’s semifinal showdown

NEE/Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tourney...

Aug 13, 2019

Hero CPL announces 10CRIC as Official betting partner for the 2019 tournament

Hero CPL announces 10CRIC as Official betting...

Aug 13, 2019

Guyana Rush Saints/RFA Annual Pre-Heritage Snr. football tourney reach semis

Guyana Rush Saints/RFA Annual Pre-Heritage Snr....

Aug 13, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019