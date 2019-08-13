Three-day workshop to introduce youths to Oil & Gas sector

Latest update August 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
University of Guyana, the Department of Energy and Halliburton (an American multinational corporation and one of the world’s largest oil field service companies), will be hosting a three day Science of Energy workshop for children between ages of 9-14 at various locations.
The entities are seeking to encourage and support the industry’s next generation of talent by means of providing opportunities for hands-on learning to future scientists.
The workshop will be focused on the ‘Energy4me programme’ which was created by the Society of Petroleum Engineers, with activities that use simple components to teach complicated engineering functions which are used in Oil and Gas exploration and production.
Children for the aforementioned age range were targeted just as they prepare for the new school term. The event has been approved by the Government of Guyana, the Ministry of the Presidency and the Department of Energy.
A Science of Energy workshop commences today at the University of Guyana, Tain Campus auditorium. The event starts at 13:00hrs and will continue until 16:00hrs.
Moreover, it will continue the following day beginning the same time at the University of Guyana, Turkeyen Campus, Psychology building. On the final day the event moves to Linden at the Egbert Benjamin Conference and Exhibition Centre starting again at 13:00hrs.
