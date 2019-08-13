Revised Cummingsburg Accord in four weeks – AFC

Latest update August 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

The Alliance For Change (AFC) held its quarterly National Executive Committee (NEC) Meeting on Saturday, at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre, Liliendaal, East Coast Demerara.
According to the party, several critical matters were discussed including its preparation for the upcoming General and Regional Elections.
One of the issues included the “historic Cummingsburg Accord which precipitated our entry into government in 2015 with our coalition partner, A Partnership for National Unity (APNU), led by David Arthur Granger,” AFC said in a statement yesterday.
According to the AFC, the smaller of the coalition factions, the existing accord remains in effect, until its life expires or it is amended by mutual agreement.
The accord spells out how government will be shared under the coalition.
“The AFC remains fully committed to coalition politics in the national interest. Coalition politics in this regard reinforces our core belief of a functional multi-ethnic, ‘multi-viewic’ society to unleash the energies of all our people regardless of race, class, religion or gender enabling all Guyanese to enjoy their fullest potential.”
AFC said that a review of the accord, signed three years ago, has engaged the party’s full attention since 2017.
“More recently the party met jointly with its Coalition partner and discussed a path forward in view of General and Regional Elections. There is broad agreement between the two parties that the existing accord can be amended for better alignment with the Constitution and can accommodate additional guiding principles that may previously have been omitted.”
Additionally, AFC said, it was agreed by the two parties that a revised accord would be more desirable than drafting a completely new accord at this stage.
“There was consensus that the finalized Accord would be agreed within four weeks of the most recent meeting. Both parties have nominated teams to further discuss the amendments to be made to the Accord. The AFC is led by the General Secretary David Patterson and includes National Executive members Dominic Gaskin and Dr. Vincent Adams. The APNU team is led by their General Secretary Joseph Harmon.”

