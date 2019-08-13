Police destroy about 300 plants at Whim ganja farm

Latest update August 13th, 2019 12:59 AM
In growing efforts to eradicate the cultivation of marijuana, police ranks from the ‘B’ Division, Berbice, on Sunday last destroyed about 300 ganja
plants during an eradication exercise.The ganja farm was discovered in East Berbice-Corentyne at Whim Crown Dam, located about 5 miles from the Public Road. The plants measured from one foot to 5 feet in height. They were later set alight. No arrests have been made.
