Players take Champion of Champions dominoes title

It was deemed Champion of Champions due to the fact that it involved the some of the top teams, and it did live up to expectations as the fans were given much to cheer about especially in the final. When the last sitting in the final concluded recently at Dynasty Sports bar, Players and Gold for Money were both tied on 77 games, while Mix Up finished on 73. However, Players were crowned winners of one of the most coveted tournaments staged under the auspices of the Georgetown Dominoes Association by making six sixes, one more than their rivals.

Players were led by Yonette Marks who made 35 games, playing through, Nichol Daniels 14 and Marcel Brathwaite 13.

Imtiaz Ally and Kanhai Samaroo scored 16 and 15 games respectively for Gold for Money. Tony Smith, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player, made the maximum 18 games for Mix Up, who drew the bye to the final, while Navin Singh and Rawle Peters contributed 15 each.

Gold for Money won the semi final encounter with 71 games ahead of Players who made 66 and Big Boss on 62. Imtiaz Ally and Clearance Whitehead scored 14 apiece for the winners, while Charlyn Barnwell top scored for Big Boss with 16 games while Lyndon Boston got 14.

Meanwhile, the GDA will be hosting a fund-raising tournament on August 18 and Turning Point starting at 14:00 hrs.

Proceeds from the tournament will go towards outfitting students for the new school year.

Entrance fee is $9,000.