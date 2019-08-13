Latest update August 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

NEE/Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tourney Fixtures decided for tomorrow’s semifinal showdown

Aug 13, 2019

The remaining four teams in the sixth annual New Era Entertainment (NEE) futsal tournament will clash tomorrow night at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard court which will stage the semifinals of the tournament that will see over $2million in cash and prizes being doled out.

Daniel Wilson will be looking to continue his form for Hard Knocks when they clash with Dave & Celina’s All-stars tomorrow night in the opening match.

The remaining four teams are already sure of at least $50,000 which will go to the fourth place finishers of the tournament but everyone will have their eyes on the $600,000 first prize.
Tomorrow’s fixtures will see Hard Knocks clashing with Dave & Celina’s All Stars in the first semi-final at 20:00hrs, while High Rollers will match skills with NK Ballers for a place in the final.
Following the first semifinal, an exhibition match between the Police Force and the Fire Service is scheduled before the feature clash.
The quarterfinal round of the event concluded on Saturday last at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard court with some exciting but not so surprising victories.
Following their road to the semifinal, Dave & Celina All Stars were the first to qualify on Saturday last after edging Germans United 2-1 courtesy of goals off the heels of Benjamin Opasu and Solomon Austin.
Hard Knocks look like the team to beat after a convincing 8-4 trampling of Royal Warriors in the quarterfinal fixture.
Hard Knocks were spearheaded by Daniel Wilson and Pernell Schultz who banged home four and three goals, respectively, while Colin Nelson added the eighth.
High Rollers slipped into the final four after scraping past LA Ballers by a solitary goal during their 11-goal thriller. Omar Brewly netted a hat-trick for the semifinalists, while Johan Simmons, John Regis and Shane Haynes all contributed with one goal each during the victory.
Donovan Francis netted a hat-trick to lead NK Ballers to the final semifinal spot after they got past West Side Connection 6-4.
The curtains will fall on the event this Saturday followed by an after party. The winning team will pocket $600,000, second place $250,000 and teams finishing third and fourth will take home $100,000 and $50,000 respectively.

