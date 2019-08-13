Nand Persaud Karibee Racing Stable Golden Blue Echo runs away with feature event Touch Down wins two events

The Nand Persaud Karibee Racing Stables took full advance of home conditions to be crowned champion stable when the Nand Persaud Group Of Companies held it Sprint Classic horserace meet. The event which was held on Sunday last at the company’s racing facility at Macedonia Estate, Number 36 Village, Corentyne and was promoted by the Company’s Sky Plus Promotion Group.

Despite the inclement weather the day’s events came off with a bang much to the entertainment of the large gathering that was in attendance. Seven races were held during the day.

The feature E and lower event saw horses of the Nand Persaud Stable taking the top two positions in the feature four furlongs event. Golden Blue Echo trained by Mohendra Persaud under the command of Colin Ross was red hot as it took the top spot with ease from stalemate T and T with Simple Slide third. The win was worth $300,000 and the Ansa Mc Al Trophy.

The event for 2-Year-Old horses saw Justify the Heat turning up the pressure to win by a nose from Uprising King with Katholic Boy third and Jean fourth. The race was a close call with Justify the Heat winning by a nose from Uprising King. The winner was only confirmed after reviews of the finish by the official on the big screen. Thus Justify the Heat, of the Port Mourant Racing Stables received $150,000 and trophy for the win.

Touch Down with Wills on its back of the Zaheed stable was in marvelous form as it touched down first in the event for K and lower horses for a victory ahead of Victoria with Stolen Diamond and Awesome Banner beaten into third and fourth places.

Touch Down with Wills earlier won the event for the L class male horses as it bettered Orion, Awesome Banner and The Rock.

The race for L class female horses saw Victoria being victorious as they were no deceits in winning from Delilah, Amazon Warrior and Touch the Cash.

The Cow Horse Race was won by Brown. The Champion Jockey was Wills, while there were a number of contenders for champion stable and trainer awards. They were rewarded with trophies compliments of Trophy Stall of Bourda Market.

An enjoyable was had by all with fun activities and the Big Screen TV showing replays throughout the day. Mohendra Persaud was the Coordinator. (Samuel Whyte)