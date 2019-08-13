Hero CPL announces 10CRIC as Official betting partner for the 2019 tournament

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and 10CRIC have agreed a partnership for the 2019 tournament, with 10CRIC, the home of the ultimate cricket betting experience, to be the global Official Betting Partner of the CPL for the upcoming season. 10CRIC will be the official partner for the coin toss and halftime break at this year’s tournament, with the brand’s social media channels fully focused on producing thrilling behind-the-scenes content – a must watch for every cricket fan.

Striving to offer the best odds on every Hero CPL match, 10CRIC will also give cricket bettors extra value for their money, with plenty of special price boosts and exclusive promotions in store.

Pete Russell, COO of Hero CPL, said: “We are really excited to be partnering with 10CRIC for this year’s tournament. We are always looking for ways for fans to get more involved in the action and the fun and engaging ideas that 10CRIC have planned for the 2019 Caribbean Premier League means our brilliant supporters can be even closer to the action.”

Alex D, 10CRIC Marketing Director said: “Attracting interest from billions of cricket fans across the globe, has turned the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) into the perfect partner for our exclusive cricket brand, 10CRIC. We’re looking forward to building a strong relationship with the CPL and their fantastic fans by offering everyone a unique betting experience.”