Guyana Rush Saints/RFA Annual Pre-Heritage Snr. football tourney reach semis

Aug 13, 2019 Sports 0

The Annual Pre-Heritage senior male and female tournament sponsored by Guyana Rush Saints Football Club kicked off on the 26th of July to be completed on the 17th of August, at the St Ignatius Sports Ground. It has reached its semifinal stage with matches set for today and tomorrow at the St Ignatius Sports Ground.

Guyana Rush Saints Female team.

Guyana Rush Saints Male team.

Seven clubs who are participating in this year’s tournament are looking to capture the 3rd edition championship along with some exciting monetary incentives.
The tournament is used for investment and preparation of the host club, who is preparing for the RFA’s central qualification knockout tournament scheduled for 4th to the 14th of September, 2019.
Semifinal matches will be played today at the tournament venue, the St Ignatius Sports Ground from 6:00pm. The opening encounter will see Snatchers FC facing Guyana Rush Saints FC in the first match to determine the first female team through to the grand finale. At 8:00pm the first male finalist will be decided with Gladiators and Snatchers FC colliding.
The semifinals continue at the same venue tomorrow, Wednesday, at the same times. In the Female match-up: Gladiators FC challenge Far East United SC, while in the Male contest: Guyana Rush Saints FC battle Far East United SC.

