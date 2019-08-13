GCOS acquires Hero Honda motorcycle for fundraiser raffle

The Guyana Committee of Service’s (GCOS) whose mandate is to support sportsmen and sportswomen along with the performing arts have acquired the last prize remaining for the annual fund raising raffle, which proceeds goes towards the committee’s mandate.

The grand draw for the raffle will be on August 31st, one week after the GCOS annual sports summer camp concludes, and last week, in a correspondence to the media, committee member Leslie Black, shared that the last piece to the puzzle has been put together with the acquiring of the second place raffle prize.

The second lucky winner of the raffle will receive a Hero Honda 150cc motorcycle that the GCOS purchased last week.

The first prize of the raffle is $1million, the third lucky winner will receive one refrigerator, fourth a 32-inch Television and 5th a microwave with the purchase of a $500 raffle ticket.

The proceeds of the raffle will help facilitate the GCOS third annual Athletics summer camp which is currently underway simultaneously in Berbice, Bartica and Linden. The committee is facilitating the respective coaches at the training camps in addition to providing meals and gear so the budding athletes will be able to train hassle free and be engaged in meaningful activity during the July-August vacation.

The camps will run up until the 23rd of August and to conclude the event, the GCOS will run off their highly anticipated summer camp 5k run which will be contested from the under-10 to seniors’ categories that is scheduled for the National Park on Sunday, August 25th.