Latest update August 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GCOS acquires Hero Honda motorcycle for fundraiser raffle

Aug 13, 2019 Sports 0

The Guyana Committee of Service’s (GCOS) whose mandate is to support sportsmen and sportswomen along with the performing arts have acquired the last prize remaining for the annual fund raising raffle, which proceeds goes towards the committee’s mandate.

Avril Black (left) and Ester Sobers pose with the Hero Honda 150cc motorcycle.

The grand draw for the raffle will be on August 31st, one week after the GCOS annual sports summer camp concludes, and last week, in a correspondence to the media, committee member Leslie Black, shared that the last piece to the puzzle has been put together with the acquiring of the second place raffle prize.
The second lucky winner of the raffle will receive a Hero Honda 150cc motorcycle that the GCOS purchased last week.
The first prize of the raffle is $1million, the third lucky winner will receive one refrigerator, fourth a 32-inch Television and 5th a microwave with the purchase of a $500 raffle ticket.
The proceeds of the raffle will help facilitate the GCOS third annual Athletics summer camp which is currently underway simultaneously in Berbice, Bartica and Linden. The committee is facilitating the respective coaches at the training camps in addition to providing meals and gear so the budding athletes will be able to train hassle free and be engaged in meaningful activity during the July-August vacation.
The camps will run up until the 23rd of August and to conclude the event, the GCOS will run off their highly anticipated summer camp 5k run which will be contested from the under-10 to seniors’ categories that is scheduled for the National Park on Sunday, August 25th.

More in this category

Sports

Nand Persaud Karibee Racing Stable Golden Blue Echo runs away with feature event Touch Down wins two events

Nand Persaud Karibee Racing Stable Golden Blue Echo runs away with...

Aug 13, 2019

The Nand Persaud Karibee Racing Stables took full advance of home conditions to be crowned champion stable when the Nand Persaud Group Of Companies held it Sprint Classic horserace meet. The event...
Read More
Players take Champion of Champions dominoes title

Players take Champion of Champions dominoes title

Aug 13, 2019

PK United FC and Sebai Invincible Talons FC accumulate full points over the weekend

PK United FC and Sebai Invincible Talons FC...

Aug 13, 2019

NEE/Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tourney Fixtures decided for tomorrow’s semifinal showdown

NEE/Mohamed’s Enterprise Futsal tourney...

Aug 13, 2019

Hero CPL announces 10CRIC as Official betting partner for the 2019 tournament

Hero CPL announces 10CRIC as Official betting...

Aug 13, 2019

Guyana Rush Saints/RFA Annual Pre-Heritage Snr. football tourney reach semis

Guyana Rush Saints/RFA Annual Pre-Heritage Snr....

Aug 13, 2019

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019