Force to assist Divisional Commander who lost home in fire

An early morning fire on Saturday last destroyed three cars and the home of Commander of ‘G’ Division, Essequibo Coast and Islands, Crystal Robinson. Her colleagues from the Guyana Police Force (GPF) have since pledged to assist her.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Nigel Hoppie headed the team of Crime Chief (ag) Senior Superintendent Michael Kingston; Deputy Commander of ‘D’ Division, Superintendent Dion Moore; Personal Assistant to the Commissioner, Superintendent Alistair Roberts; Deputy Traffic Chief, Deputy Superintendent Joseph Jack, as well as other Senior Officers, who visited Commander Robinson on the afternoon of the tragic incident.

The team met with the commander at the premises of where her home once stood at 154 Back Street Stewartville, West Coast Demerara.

Mr Hoppie personally assured the commander of the Force Administration’s full support in bringing relief to herself and family.

In response to the helping hand being extended, Commander Robinson stated, “Well one must feel glad that their colleagues are reaching out to them in their time of need, so I’m very happy about the gesture.”

The commander indicated that she is expected to meet with force members today to know what help will be rendered to her.

Ms Robinson’s home was entirely destroyed by the fire along with three cars. The fire which started around 01:30hrs on Saturday morning is still of unknown origin. The house was home to five persons, with four residing in the upper flat and the other in the lower flat.

According to Ms. Robinson, she was at the National Cultural Centre for the Guyana Police Force Pageant when she received a phone call from her neighbour.

“It was about 01:30am when my neighbour called me saying my cars were on fire which was spreading to the home.”

She said one person was asleep at the time in the home and with an alarm raised by neighbours the young lady escaped unhurt.

“I was told that by the time my neighbours from each side of my home tried to come out and do something the house was already on fire. The fire service was called, however when they arrived the house was completely engulfed.”

Despite the fire attendants’ arrival on the scene promptly, their equipment was not ready to work.

Robinson claimed that she was shown a video in which the hose the firemen attempted to use had holes and the water was escaping out of it preventing the pressure to reach to the flames.

“From what I heard the firemen had to leave and go get another hose, because the one they came with had a lot of holes, but by the time they returned nothing could have been saved. I can’t give an estimated cost for my losses, but every single thing I lost, which may amount to millions of dollars.”

According to the commander, her next move is to rebuild, not allowing the unfortunate situation to get her down.