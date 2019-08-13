Latest update August 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

Father of three electrocuted while fishing with family …after net comes in contact with severed wire from pole

A family fishing trip end tragically yesterday for 35-year-old Orlando Anthony Ramnarine, of Pharmacy Street, Sarah Johanna, East Bank Demerara, after he was electrocuted near a Cherry Farm located at Coverden, East Bank Demerara, where he was with his 22-year-old reputed wife Samantha Parmanand and their three children, ages 4, 2, and 11 months. The incident occurred about 15:00 hours.

Dead: Orlando Anthony Ramnarine

According to family members, all of whom were fishing at the time, Ramnarine was using a cast net and when he threw it in the trench, it made contact with a severed electrical wire from a utility pole, and he was electrocuted.
The wife of the dead man told Kaieteur News that her husband had planned the fishing trip some months ago and was very excited to take his kids and other relatives along. She said that she thought her husband was having “an attack of fits” when he collapsed to the ground. It never occurred to her that he had been electrocuted.

The body on the ground

“I did not even know that is shock he get shock! All I see he fall on the ground and start trembling, and I called my brother and tell he, and is my brother pull he off the wire.”
Ms. Parmanand described her husband of four years as a very helpful, caring and hardworking individual who would have done anything for his children and other family members.
The body was later transported to the Lyken Funeral Home where a Post Mortem Examination will be conducted.

 

