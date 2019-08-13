CPA highlights grooming among red flags of sexual abuse

The Child Care and Protection Agency (CPA) is seeking to help parents and guardians identify red flags which lead to sexual violence.

In a bid to raise the level of awareness, the CPA has launched a campaign to expose the methods of grooming, and how they can be used to lure innocent children into the arms of sexual predators.

In information released via its social media page, the CPA noted that a significant number of child sexual abuse cases begin with grooming.

According to the CPA, grooming is when an adult builds an emotional relationship with a child to gain the child’s trust for the purpose of sexual abuse or exploitation.

The CPA noted that children can be groomed online by a stranger, or by someone they see and know very well. They can even be groomed by a family member or friend.

“Grooming is a slow, methodical, intentional process. Grooming can take place in any type of establishment where an adult has a trusted position with children/ young people.” The agency stressed that churches, religious houses and even schools are not exempt.

In fact, the CPA pointed out that a number of stories have emerged over recent years, where famous international athletes, even footballers, have claimed that they were groomed by their coaches (teachers) and sexually abused while in training to learn the rudiments of their sport.

The CPA noted further that cases are being brought to trial every day; decades after the incident would have taken place, because the psychological pain caused by the abuse is real and ever-present for the survivor.

The Agency stressed too that signs that a child is being groomed are not always obvious, especially with teenagers.

“Some adolescents are normally secretive and moody anyway, so if they were having covert conversations with a perpetrator, it would not necessarily change their behaviour.

However, parents have the right to ask questions, and to delve into every aspect of their child’s life. They have a right to know who their children’s friends are; where they go, and with whom they are likely to come into contact.

The CPA warns that groomers are tactful in their methods of control; they can influence children into lying and behaving out of character.

“By asking questions, parents can garner a fairly good idea of whether there are any red flags that may need investigating. If there are any characters lurking around their child that arouses suspicion, they should not get too alarmed or frighten the child in any way.”

Additionally, the CPA noted that parents can intervene discreetly, by advising their child about healthy relationships, and why it is good practice sometimes to avoid certain people, or keep them at arm’s length.

“Parents should monitor the situation until they feel sure that their child is safe. Even if it means having a diplomatic word with the suspect so he is aware that an adult is safeguarding that child. It pays to be protective; nothing should be taken for granted where child safety is concerned.”

Meanwhile, it was noted that while online grooming is prevalent worldwide as young people meet and talk with their peers from all four corners of the world, the trend is growing among Guyanese children, and therefore is yet another precaution that parents need to consider when they allow their children to spend hours online.

In Guyana, the grooming of a child is illegal, and perpetrators can be charged and imprisoned under the Sexual Offences Act (2010).