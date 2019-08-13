Backpacks, school supplies for children at Molsen Creek

Latest update August 13th, 2019 12:59 AM

A new school year is almost here and as such many parents find it difficult to purchase all the necessities that their children might need to carry out their school tasks.

Some of the children after they received their backpacks

The Management and staff of Canawaima Ferry Service yesterday distributed 72 school backpacks to children between ages 6-16 at Molsen Creek, Corentyne.
The bags were packed by the staff of the company with pencils, pens, stationery, purses, books, sharpeners, erasers, and handkerchiefs. This has been done in the past by the management and staff of the Ferry Service.
“This activity is done annually, and as such we as a management see it as our duty to fulfill our corporate social responsibility,” General Manager of the company, Ms Gale Culley-Greene stated.
The students had bright smiles on their faces when they received the gifts. The company received positive feedback from the people in the area thanking them for their support and the encouragement they give to the children as they venture back for the new school year.

