Westside promoter surprises senior citizens with ‘give back gesture’

Over twenty-five senior citizens from Pouderyen, West Bank Demerara, were pleasantly surprised just recently when a West Demerara District entertainment promoter knocked at their doors with food hampers.

Many of the residents were quite surprised since that has not been the norm among promoters, especially from the Westside.

Promoter, Andre July of Pouderyen Village just recently hosted the annual Poudereyen Village Day, which attracted quite a large audience. This event is always a brilliant showcase of village culture as villagers congregate to rekindle past customs and traditions.

It is a norm that everything goes back to normal after the event, but this time around July, he had something different in mind.

“I have always respected and admired our senior citizens, and they too deserve to be acknowledged in some way or the other. As a result, I decided this year to surprise the elderly folks in my village. Therefore, I got my team together and we decided to give food hampers to twenty-five senior folks.

They were all pleasantly surprised and were very appreciative of the gifts. I wanted them to know that they are well appreciated and want them to feel that they are important to our society as well.”

July said that every year, he will continue to give back not only to the elderly, but also to the needy and underprivileged.