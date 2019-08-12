Vendors call for urgent repairs to La Penitence Market roof

As the rains continue, vendors at the La Penitence Market are pleading with the authorities to repair the market’s leaky roof.

Recently, the Revenue Collection Office located on the upper flat of the market was given some much needed repairs.

However, while some vendors are thankful for this, others want to see repairs immediately done on the market deteriorating roof.

All looks well from the roadway, but upon close examination, it was observed that parts of the market’s roof need replacing.

When Kaieteur News visited the market, some vendors showed where they had placed zinc sheets over the leaking sections.

Sharing his sentiments on the market’s state one vendor said, “This is half done work. Why only the office got repaired, other people are working here too.”

The vendor said they are forced to find alternative ways to stop the water from pouring down on them while they ply their trade.

“The parts of the market that are really in need of repair were not even repaired. At first when we heard that the market would be fixed, we were so happy because the rain is a sore problem for us in here. Then after a while, we notice like is only the collecting office getting repair,” another vendor lamented.

“When the rain start, we have to pack up and leave but still when the time comes, we have to pay the rental fees,” Mr. Khemraj, another vendor, stated.