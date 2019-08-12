Upper Corentyne Cricket is on the right track BCB President tells Clubs

Hands out over $250,000 worth of donations

President of the Berbice Cricket Board Hilbert Foster continued his countywide visits of Clubs and Sub-Associations attached to the Board last Wednesday when he met with representatives of the twenty six Clubs in the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association at the Riverton Suite in Corriverton.

The Berbice Cricket Board has a membership of thirteen Clubs and three Sub-Associations and the visit to the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association was the sixth one by Foster after earlier meetings at Rose Hall Canje, Port Mourant, Whim, Chesney and RHTYSC, MS.

Foster brought the attentive Clubs’ Executives up to date on the progress made over the last nineteen months, the financial status of the Berbice Cricket Board, challenges affecting Berbice Cricket and unveiled several developmental programmes that Clubs would benefit in the future.

The dedicated BCB President hailed the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association as the most active and progressive sub-association in Berbice as they have a group of dedicated administrators with Dennis D’Andrade, Sydney Jackman and Lakeram Latchman being the best example. The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association has organised numerous cricket tournaments at the Under-15, Under-19, Primary School, Secondary School, Second Division levels along with several other sponsored by the Berbice Cricket Board.

These included the Ramnaresh Sarwan 40-Overs, RHTYSC/GNNL 20/20 and Magic Moments 20/20. Once the weather improves, teams in the Upper Corentyne area would have a packed season with the Let’s Bet Sports 20/20, NBS 40-Overs and R&R Taxi Service 40-Overs. Another sponsor it was disclosed wants to sponsor another tournament in the area but that has been scheduled for January 2020 due to the crowded agenda.

The Berbice Cricket Board President also announced that the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association with support from the Berbice Board and RHTYSC, MS would be hosting a three days Cricket Academy at the Scottsburg Ground from the 19th August, for 40 youths.

The Upper Corentyne Cricket Association Inter Secondary School Tournament would start in the new school year, while the Upper Corentyne and Skeldon Teams would participate in at least four first division tournaments. Foster spoke widely of his efforts to obtain a Two-day First Division Tournament and stated that the Berbice Cricket Board would work closely with the Upper Corentyne Cricket Association to coach junior cricketers as an investment into the future.

The President handed over cricket balls to sixteen clubs including Dukestown, No. 72 All Stars, No. 72 Cut and Load, All Family, Scottsburg, Skeldon Titans and No. 70 MYO.

The remaining ten Clubs would receive their balls shortly, while every club also benefitted from the donation of a scorebook.

Foster stated that all twenty six Clubs would shortly benefit from a water pitcher, White T/Shirts and a dozen of Berbice Cricket Youth Information Booklets.

He also committed to assisting one club with a set of stumps and providing gears for a less fortunate cricketer, whose parents are unable to provide him with gears.

Foster, who has visited the Upper Corentyne sub area, forty seven times since his election on the 18th February, 2018, also unveiled plans for the 80th Anniversary Celebration of the Berbice Cricket Board for the entire month of September.

He urged the twenty six clubs to be a part of the celebration by undertaking a project to make a positive difference in the lives of a less fortunate family.

The Club would then submit a photo and brief report of the project to the Berbice Cricket Board, who would select the best project.

The winner would receive a gift from the RHTYSC, MS and BCB. On a request from a Club representative, Foster would visit the area shortly to resolve a problem between two clubs who use the same venue.

At the end of the highly successful meeting, Foster also handed over a collection of stationery and educational materials to Upper Corentyne Cricket Association for the upcoming Cricket Academy. The Sub-Association had earlier benefitted from a donation of a bicycle, trophies, medals, school bags, cricket balls and cases of water for the Academy.

Upper Corentyne Cricket Association President Dennis D’Andrade and representatives of the clubs expressed gratitude to the BCB President for the visit.