UG, Department of Energy and Halliburton Host Science of Energy Workshops for Children

Latest update August 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
WHAT: THE SCIENCE OF ENERGY- A CHILDREN’S WORKSHOP
WHEN: AUGUST 13, 14 AND 15, 2019
WHERE: UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA, TAIN CAMPUS AUDITORIUM – TUESDAY AUGUST 13, 2019
1-4 PM
UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA, TURKEYEN CAMPUS, PSYCHOLOGY BUILDING WEDNESDAY AUGUST 1-4 PM.
LINDEN -THE EGBERT BENJAMIN CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION CENTRE -THURSDAY AUGUST 15 , 1-4 PM
WHY: To encourage and support the industry’s next generation of talent means providing opportunities for hands on learning for eager future scientists. The Society of Petroleum Engineers created the Energy4me which is a global energy education program relying on hands-on activities that use simple components to teach complicated engineering functions used in oil and gas exploration and production. The workshops in Guyana will target children between the ages of 9 -14 just as they prepare for the new school term. This event is approved by the Government of Guyana, Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Energy and represents a collaborative effort between the University of Guyana and Halliburton.
Aug 12, 2019By Franklin Wilson Witnessed by an encouraging local crowd in the Green Town of Bartica, the 13th edition of the Junior Caribbean Cycling Championships (JCCC), the first time ever hosted in Guyana...
Aug 12, 2019
Aug 12, 2019
Aug 12, 2019
Aug 12, 2019
Aug 12, 2019
