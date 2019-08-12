Latest update August 12th, 2019 12:59 AM

UG, Department of Energy and Halliburton Host Science of Energy Workshops for Children

WHAT: THE SCIENCE OF ENERGY- A CHILDREN’S WORKSHOP
WHEN: AUGUST 13, 14 AND 15, 2019

WHERE: UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA, TAIN CAMPUS AUDITORIUM – TUESDAY AUGUST 13, 2019
1-4 PM

UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA, TURKEYEN CAMPUS, PSYCHOLOGY BUILDING WEDNESDAY AUGUST 1-4 PM.

LINDEN -THE EGBERT BENJAMIN CONFERENCE AND EXHIBITION CENTRE    -THURSDAY AUGUST 15 ,  1-4 PM

WHY: To encourage and support the industry’s next generation of talent means providing opportunities for hands on learning for eager future scientists. The Society of Petroleum Engineers created the Energy4me which is a global energy education program relying on hands-on activities that use simple components to teach complicated engineering functions used in oil and gas exploration and production. The workshops in Guyana will target children between the ages of 9 -14 just as they prepare for the new school term. This event is approved by the Government of Guyana, Ministry of the Presidency, Department of Energy and represents a collaborative effort between the University of Guyana and Halliburton.

