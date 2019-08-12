Supreme Ventures are official betting partners of 1320 Heat

Latest update August 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
Ibet Supreme is the latest entity to join the sponsorship team for the highly anticipated 1320 Heat International Drag race meet that is being organised by the Guyana Motor Racing and Sports Clun (GMR&SC).
Billed for the South Dakota Drag Strip on August 25th, the event promises to be a spectacle for both fans and racers.
Representative Dustani Barrow acknowledged this, saying that the company is more than happy to support the venture.
“We’ll (Ibet supreme) see you at the drags,” he said when handing over the company’s contribution.
Meanwhile, President Rameez Mohamed told the media that he is pleased to have a company like Ibet supreme on board with the event.
“We cannot thank these guys enough for coming on board with this venture. We want them as a sport betting company to see the potential that motorsport has in their line of work.”
A contingent from Trinidad and Tobago has been confirmed to participate, while cars from Suriname have also shown interest but that depends on when the Guyana/Suriname gets back operational.
Sponsors include DEL CO ICE, R.kission Contracting, Deryck Jaisingh Trucking Service and Machinery Rentals, Mohamed’s Enterprise, BM Soat, Prem Electrical, E-Networks, Trans-Pacific Auto Sales, Cyrils Taxi, Blue Spring Water, Choke Gas Station, Miracle Optical, Tropical shipping and Hand in Hand.
