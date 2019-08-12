Richardson dagger hands Sparta Boss Guinness Street Football title

Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson sunk a dagger, a 9th minute lone strike, to hand proven warriors, Sparta Boss, the Guinness Greatest of the Street football championship on Saturday evening at the Jubilee Park Tarmac before a sizeable crowd.

Richardson’s goal against Melanie B proved to be the game changer and clincher as they collected the spoils, $500,000 and championship trophy.

Gold is Money overcame Brothers United 2-0 thanks to the Pedro boys, Hubert – 8th and Michael – 26th minute strikes to seal their hold on third place and $150,000.

Earlier in the evening the semifinals were contested and Sparta Boss beat Brothers United 2-1 with Ryan Hackett-4th and Gregory Richardson-25th on target. Brothers United got their consolation through Andrew Murray Jr-18th.

Gold is Money lost to Melanie-B 2-0 with Ryan Seales-19th and Odell Gulliver-26th the goalscorers.

Banks DIH Representatives including Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste were on hand for the festivities.

Complete Results

Guinness Goal-(GG)-2 Goals

Final

Sparta Boss-1 vs Melanie-B-0

Gregory Richardson-9th

3rd Place

Gold is Money-2 vs Brothers United-0

Hubert Pedro-8th

Michael Pedro-26th

Semifinal Round

Game-1

Sparta Boss-2 vs Brothers United-1

Ryan Hackett-4th

Gregory Richardson-25th

Brothers United

Andrew Murray Jr-18th

Game-2

Gold is Money-0 vs Melanie-B-2

Ryan Seales-19th

Odell Gulliver-26th

Prize Monies

1st-$500,000

2nd-$250,000

3rd-$150,000

4th-$100,000