Richardson dagger hands Sparta Boss Guinness Street Football title

Latest update August 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
Gregory ‘Jackie Chan’ Richardson sunk a dagger, a 9th minute lone strike, to hand proven warriors, Sparta Boss, the Guinness Greatest of the Street football championship on Saturday evening at the Jubilee Park Tarmac before a sizeable crowd.
Richardson’s goal against Melanie B proved to be the game changer and clincher as they collected the spoils, $500,000 and championship trophy.
Gold is Money overcame Brothers United 2-0 thanks to the Pedro boys, Hubert – 8th and Michael – 26th minute strikes to seal their hold on third place and $150,000.
Earlier in the evening the semifinals were contested and Sparta Boss beat Brothers United 2-1 with Ryan Hackett-4th and Gregory Richardson-25th on target. Brothers United got their consolation through Andrew Murray Jr-18th.
Gold is Money lost to Melanie-B 2-0 with Ryan Seales-19th and Odell Gulliver-26th the goalscorers.
Banks DIH Representatives including Guinness Brand Manager Lee Baptiste were on hand for the festivities.
Complete Results
Guinness Goal-(GG)-2 Goals
Final
Sparta Boss-1 vs Melanie-B-0
Gregory Richardson-9th
3rd Place
Gold is Money-2 vs Brothers United-0
Hubert Pedro-8th
Michael Pedro-26th
Semifinal Round
Game-1
Sparta Boss-2 vs Brothers United-1
Ryan Hackett-4th
Gregory Richardson-25th
Brothers United
Andrew Murray Jr-18th
Game-2
Gold is Money-0 vs Melanie-B-2
Ryan Seales-19th
Odell Gulliver-26th
Prize Monies
1st-$500,000
2nd-$250,000
3rd-$150,000
4th-$100,000
