Residents of Region Six praises NICIL for assisting with community grounds

…Brigadier Collins dubs support as timely and important

Several community ground in Region Six are now better able to host community and sporting events thanks to the timely intervention of the National Industrial and Commercial and Investments Limited (NICIL). As such, several residents have expressed their gratitude and thanks to NICIL’s CEO dubbing the support and assistance as a major boost to their community activities and spirits. They hailed the contributions as being very important urging NICIL to continue the trend.

This comes after NICIL provided support in slashing, harrowing, levelling and blading of these grounds. The community grounds that benefited were Bermine, New Amsterdam Multilateral School and the Liverpool Community Centre.

According to residents, the input by NICIL has significantly aided the residents in executing a number of sporting events and activities. It was disclosed that NICIL readily made manpower and equipment available to aid in the execution of the project, thus resulting in commendation from a number of prominent individuals.

Brigadier Edward Collins was one of the first to single out and acknowledge the efforts of NICIL, stating that the assistance provided by the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Colvin Heath-London is noteworthy. He singled out Heath–London and Estate Manager, Mr Sam Anderson who he said have demonstrated their genuine and sincere concern and willingness to assist the residents with the project. He dubbed their assistance as timely and pivotally important to the continued development of sports and community involvement.

“I commend Mr Colvin Heath-London and Estate Manager Sam Anderson for their willingness to help and the enthusiasm they have shown at all in ensuring the successful execution of this project,” Collins said.

The Brigadier noted that the support of both Heath-London and Anderson has tremendously helped the communities, stressing that the residents were seeking assistance in having their community grounds cleared and looked after for a while. “I would certainly like to recognise the sterling performance of both gentlemen, am deeply grateful to both gentlemen as their response and attitude is certainly noteworthy of emulation,” he said.

He stressed that with NICIL’s ‘timely’ help and assistance the residents of these communities including the Canje Secondary school are now benefiting significantly which he noted would aid in the continued growth and development of these communities through cohesive approaches. In dubbing the support provided by NICIL as timely and important the brigadier said that he would like to see other such support in other communities and reassured the CEO of his sincere thanks and gratitude, declaring that it was provided at a time that the residents were certainly in great need of it.

Several residents commenting on the project stressed that there was significant work one and urged otherlike-minded corporate and private citizens to emulate their actions, declaring that it would aid in the development of communities, while ultimately assisting in youths being involved in positive things instead of contributing to social ills.

Heath-London said that NICIL is always happy to be playing a meaningful role in assisting communities. He noted that this is not the first time that they have assisted communities with regards to their grounds, stressing that they have been doing this and more in several communities. He gave the assurance that NICIL will continue to play a responsible role in community development and enhancement, declaring that he is happy that their efforts with regards to several of the community grounds in Region Six can see more sporting and other activities, thus building stronger and more united communities.

“As the CEO of NICIL I am very happy that the contribution that we have made have certainly impacted and benefited these communities positively and I would like to assure all that we remain committed and dedicated to further developing the Guyanese people through initiatives and projects like these,” he said.