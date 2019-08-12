NEE/Mohamed’s Enterprise futsal tourney…Final four decided after Saturday’s action

The quarterfinal round of the sixth Annual Mohamed’s Enterprise futsal tournament that is organised by New Era Entertainment group concluded on Saturday last at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) hard court with some exciting but not so surprising victories.

Now, four teams remain in the tournament that will see a total of $2milliom dollars in cash and prizes bring doled out to the top performers.

The first of those teams to qualify was Dave & Celina All Stars that edged fan favourites Germans United 2-1 courtesy of goals off the heels of Benjamin Opasu and Solomon Austin, while the young and talented Andre Mayers netted the consolation for Germans.

Hard Knocks look like the team to beat after a convincing 8-4 trampling of Royal Warriors in the quarterfinal fixture.

Hard Knocks were spearheaded by Daniel Wilson and Pernell Schultz who banged home four and three goals, respectively, while Colin Nelson added the eighth.

High Rollers slipped past LA Ballers by a solitary goal during their 11-goal thriller that had the multitude of fans that flocked to the venue on their feet throughout the ping-pong contest. Omar Brewly netted a hat-trick for the semifinalists, while Johan Simmons, John Regis and Shane Haynes all contributed with one goal each during the victory. Jaleel Hamilton bagged s brace for LA Ballers but it wasn’t enough to prevent the loss.

Donovan Francis netted a hat-trick to lead NK Ballers to the final semifinal spot after they got past West Side Connection 6-4. The fixtures for the semifinal leg will be released in tomorrow’s edition.

The curtains will fall on the event on this Saturday and the winning team will pocket $600,000, second place $250,000 and teams finishing third and fourth will take home $100,000 and $55,000 respectively.