NDC should remove derelict vehicles from communities – Mayor Ubraj Singh

Mayor of the City of Georgetown, Ubraj Singh is urging the Neighbourhood Democratic Councils (NDCs) to remove derelict vehicles along villages on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD), and other areas around the country.

These vehicles have been left parked and neglected for a number of years.

According to Mayor Ubraj, if the matter was based in his jurisdiction, then “the issue would’ve been taken care of”. He added that the NDCs need to act in a much more responsible manner.

In addition to contributing to an unsightly environment, some residents dispose of refuse in the vehicles.

In March of this year, Kaieteur News reported a story where residents of Grove on the East Bank of Demerara reported that the body of a man was found in a derelict vehicle in one of the open fields of the village.

The man was referred to as ‘Ramesh’, a known alcoholic.

An eyewitness informed this publication that villagers discarded vehicles and refuse in the field.

The components of derelict vehicles can deteriorate and leak substances such as oil and battery acid, which can cause risk to the health and safety. These abandoned vehicles also harbour rats and other pests.

In 2018, the Ministry of Public Infrastructure through its National Task Force Secretariat has begun the construction of a dumpsite at Kuru Kuru, along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway for the proper disposal of vehicles.

Head of the Secretariat Sewnauth Punalall noted that, “Very frequently, we have machinery dumped by the roadside or other places and the few landfill sites which are in Guyana aren’t built to take on this kind of waste. So in 2017, we embarked on this project and it is still ongoing at the moment, to have derelict vehicles disposed of in a cost-effective way.”