Four horsemen promotion says thanks for support of PMTC Aug. 1st meet

The organizing committee of the “Four Horsemen Promotion” group says a big thank you to all who contributed in one way or the other in making their one day horserace meet a success.
The event was held on Thursday August 1st (Emancipation day) at the Port Mourant Turf Club, Corentyne Berbice.

Marcel Crawford (left) with one of his winning racehorses.

The event was organised in collaboration with the Crawford Memorial Turf Club and held in observation of the Port Mourant Turf Club (PMTC) Centenary Anniversary.  With this being the 100th years since the establishment of the PMTC, it was decided that a horserace meet in observance of the occasion would be a welcome venture.
It was also held in memory of the achievements of the late Attorney at Law and Senior Council Marcel Crawford for the enormous amount of work he did at the PMTC during his lifetime.
The members of the management Committee would like to say a big thank you once again to Banks DIH Limited, Dequan Trading, Attorney at Law Senior Counsel Rajendra Poonai, Sankar Auto Works, Cumming Electrical Company, Valvoline, Just Water, Colin Elcock Delmur Company Limited, Poonai Pharmacy, Murals Logistics, Toolsie Persaud and Habibulla Meat Center.
According to coordinator Colin Elcock despite the inclement weather the activity was well organized and incident free. The committee would also like to say a special thanks to Commander B Division, Assistant Commissioner Paul Langevine and ranks of the Guyana Police Force and to all for their unstinted support and look forward for their continued patronage in the future. (Samuel Whyte)

