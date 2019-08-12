2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship Qualifiers…Guyana’s preparation is advanced; team management optimistic about performance

Georgetown: “Preparation has been going great. Over the past eight weeks, we were able to work on the different aspects of the game and have seen great improvement from the girls,” said Akilah Castello, Head Coach of the National U17 Women’s team in an invited comment as the team count down to the 2020 Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Championship first-round Qualifiers in Curacao from August 17 – 25.

Castello said the 20-person squad will comprise eight international-based players and 12 from the 17-person Guyana-based squad in training four days a week at the GFF’s National Training

Centre.

The Head Coach expressed her optimism about Guyana’s performance at the qualifiers: “We are expecting positive results from this group along with our international-based players who’ve been preparing as well for this U17 girls’ competition. We have some good talent in the likes of

Jalade Trim, Shamya Daniels, Samantha Banfield, who played in the last U15 championship, and

Janea Knight who also played both in the U15 and U20 levels who, we believe, will seek to make valuable contributions at this level.”

Guyana has been placed in Group D along with the Bahamas, Curacao and St. Vincent and The

Grenadines, and is scheduled to play on the following days at the Stadion Ergilio Hato

Willemstad:

MATCH 1: 21st August – Curacao vs Guyana @ 20:30hrs

MATCH 2: 23rd August – St. Vincent & The Grenadines vs Guyana @ 18:00hrs

MATCH 3: 25th August – Guyana vs The Bahamas @ 17:00hrs

According to Concacaf, there will be 32 participating teams. The qualifiers comprise the lowest ranked 16 teams, based on the Concacaf Women’s Under-17 Ranking as of July 2018, where the top-finisher of each group will advance to the knock-out stage of the championship.

These teams are: Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bonaire, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Guyana, Honduras, Martinique, Saint Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent & the Grenadines and US Virgin Islands.

The remaining 16 teams, consisting of top-ranked teams, based on the Concacaf Women’s

Under-17 Ranking as of July 2018, will participate in the Finals Championship. Each has been placed in four groups – E, F, G and H – and will play round-robin following which “the top three finishers in each of the groups will join the winners of Groups A, B, C and D (from the qualifiers) in the round of 16,” according to Concacaf.

“The 16 teams participating in the group stage of the Final Championship are (in alphabetical order): Bermuda, Canada, Costa Rica, Cuba, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Haiti, Jamaica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Puerto Rico, Trinidad & Tobago and the United States.

The knockout stage of the competition – round of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final – will be played in its entirety in a single match elimination format, with the finalists and third place finisher automatically qualifying for the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2020.”