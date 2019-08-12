$1.5B in upgrades for La Parfaite Harmonie

Latest update August 12th, 2019 12:59 AM
– 75 starter-homes to be distributed
– works to begin in January 2020
– to install 100 solar lights
A whopping $1.5B has been set aside by the Coalition Government to execute much-needed upgrades for La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara.
This was announced during a Saturday community meeting organised and led by government ministers and heads of various departments at La Parfaite Harmonie Primary School.
Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan briefed residents on the timeline for the major infrastructural works that will be spearheaded by his Ministry.
“The contracts are expected before the end of this year for the work to commence early next year.”
Director of Projects within Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA), Omar Narine provided a detailed breakdown of upgrades that the Region 3 community will receive.
“We plan to upgrade nine km of roads, construct seven km of concrete drains and construct five km of walkways around the social facilities like at schools and health centres. We [also] plan to install more than 100 solar street lamps.”
The CH&PA representative noted that a Field Reconnaissance Report (FRR) was recently completed. This was done to ascertain the present conditions of all the streets in La Parfaite Harmonie. According to the Projects Director, the FRR will allow the Ministry of Communities to determine the roads that need urgent attention so that works can commence in those critical areas.
In addition to the $1B works, monies are also set aside to benefit residents with housing needs.
“We are going to inspect low-income families’ homes and $500,000 will be available to upgrade those home,” the CH&PA official stated. These efforts to elevate housing conditions will be accompanied with the distribution of 75 starter-homes, each measuring 400 square feet. CH&PA’s Home Improvement Programme will be responsible for this undertaking.
Minister within the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Hon. Jaipaul Sharma, during remarks, emphasised the Ministry’s commitment towards raising the standard of living in the community.
“We will be looking at lighting up the main entrance of La Parfaite Harmonie. So, we will be looking at Schoonard Access and also Canal Number 1 Access.”
This pledge will see approximately 100 LED lights being erected within those areas.
Under the reformulation of the Sheriff-Mandela project, there is the Adequate Housing and Urban Accessibility Programme through which the aforementioned works will be executed. In 2017, through the efforts of the Ministry of Finance, CH&PA secured a loan to enhance communities along the East Bank of Demerara, in addition to Sophia, La Parfaite Harmonie. (A DPI feature)
