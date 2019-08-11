Weeks later, CJIA’s sexual allegations victim remains barred from premises -file still with DPP

A woman who accused a senior airport manager of sexual harassment last year remains barred from working at the Timehri facilities despite the man being allowed to return.

Yesterday, the woman who works at a major concession at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) said she was told by the police that the matter was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) almost three weeks ago.

“I have not heard anything from the police or anyone. I would like to return to my duties at the airport. It is clear what is happening.”

The case is threatening to blow the lid off what has long been known…that sexual harassment at the workplace has been largely an ignored issue for years now.

In June, the case came to light.

The woman claimed that around mid-last year, she visited the CJIA office of a senior manager to ask his intervention in removing the wheel clamps on her boss vehicle that had been left in the parking lot.

While in the manager’s office, she said they had a normal conversation. He agreed to resolve the situation.

However, while she was leaving, the manager allegedly blocked her and kissed her twice.

The woman said she reported the matter next day to senior management, including Chief Executive Officer, Ramesh Ghir.

For several months, while working at the duty free concessions area, the woman said she received no word on the matter, despite inquiring.

Finally, a few months ago, an official of the Human Resources Department of the CJIA texted her and told her the matter was resolved.

Not satisfied with how the matter was dealt with, the woman complained.

Days after the story came out, the airport called the woman in, confiscated her security passes and escorted her off the premises.

The senior manager was sent home for a few days and then allowed to return to his work.

The same was not extended to the woman.

The woman then filed an official complaint with the police visiting the airport to investigate.

In addition to the case under police investigation, Kaieteur News has reported that four women walked off the job in 2012 after what they claimed was systematic pressure for them to have sexual relations with another high-ranking official.