Two new wells for Parfaite Harmonie

After years of water issues, residents of La Parafaite Harmonie will soon be receiving 24 hours of high-pressure potable water with the construction of two new wells. This was disclosed by Managing Director of the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI), Dr. Richard Van West-Charles during a community engagement.

The Managing Director said the first well will be completed within the two weeks at Westminster while the other will be constructed in the first quarter of 2020 at Lust-en-Rust.

This is an initiative that was welcomed by the residents who said the pressure of the water tends to fluctuate and is not consistent. The addition of the two wells in the community will take the total to five in the community.

Esan Barker was overjoyed at the news. Barker is of the view that “[the wells] will be able to give us more potable water and better water… You have to give Jack his jacket because Rome was not built in a day, it takes time, so we are thankful for what the government is doing.”

Fellow resident, Saleem Khan, echoed similar sentiments. “It would greatly assist the residents.”

Aside from the construction of the two wells, Dr. Van West-Charles, said steps will be taken to improve the quality of water residents receive.

He said, “In our programme for 2020, we are going to put some inline filters, which will deal with the iron. The redness that you see is a result of the iron content… We have been using a chemical to treat it but we have new technology now and we are going to purchase some inline filters which are going to remove the iron.”

The inline filters, he pointed out, will not only be installed in La Parfaite Harmonie but countrywide. Dr. Van West-Charles also highlighted that soon the entire community will be metered. The metering will help with billing and by extension, GWI to effectively manage the water supply to the community.

The Managing Director was part of a ministerial team that visited the community of La Parfaite Harmonie to engage residents on pressing issues affecting them. The team also included Prime Minister, Moses Nagamootoo; Director-General of the Ministry of the Presidency, Joseph Harmon; Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan; Minister within the Ministry of Communities, with responsibility for Housing, Annette Ferguson; and Minister within the Ministry of Infrastructure, Jaipaul Sharma.