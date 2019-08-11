The Future Belongs To Those Who Believe In The Beauty Of Their Dreams–Designer

Local designer, Dexter Gardener, has been making extraordinary strides in the fashion industry specifically in the pageantry arena. His favourite quote being “The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams”.

Gardener’s first big project was to design a costume for a delegate in the Miss Earth Guyana 2018 delegate and his results were mind blowing.

During an exclusive interview with Kaieteur News he took a trip down memory lane as he reminisced about his childhood days and how he got to where he is today.

“I can proudly say that apart from being beaten with a pot spoon or any utensils my mom’s hands could have reached my childhood was AMAZING. I was born and raised on the East Coast of Demerara in Vryheid’s Lust.

“Fortunately I was brought up by both my parents who showered me with a lot of love, mainly because I am the only child. I had access to quality education and whatsoever I desire but I wasn’t spoilt.”

“I love designing of course, pageantry, love animals a lot, having healthy conversations and cooking.”

Always being quite a fashionista he loves to dress up and he adores fashion and new trends because his outward appearance means a lot to him.

“I started to design mainly because it helps me to express my creative side and also provide high quality work. I see it as a huge opportunity to help those in the pageantry industry because I know how hard it is to secure sponsorship and so forth.

Speaking about his first big project within the pageantry arena last year when he was tasked to create a one of a kind costume under the theme “Guardian of the Earth” for a Miss Earth Guyana 2018 finalist.

Not knowing what the outcome would be his client secured the Bronze medal. However, that didn’t dampen his spirits. It drove him to work harder and get things done.

Over the short period he has been in the fashion industry, this young man has achieved what could be considered the mere dreams of others.

His designs copped Best Formal Wear Mr Guyana international in 2016, Best Formal Wear Mr Guyana African Roots in 2017, the Bronze Medal at Miss Earth Guyana 2018, Best Costume Award at Miss African Roots 2018 , Golden Goddess Best Award Miss Annandale Secondary 2019 , Golden Diversity of Roraima, Miss Earth Guyana Hibiscus Flower Gold Medal 2019, Mr Den Amstel Emancipation 2019.

With regards to the future he doesn’t think too much of it and the years ahead. As he is one of those people who live for the moment and give it as much as possible. He said, “I am unsure of what my future holds and thought it’s always good to plan and work towards it I prefer to do thing just a bit differently.”

Dexter draws inspiration from nature and another local designer Mwanza Glenn who always has a piece of advice to give. Seeing his clients happy and celebrating his work with pride is what fuels his soul to spurt all those magnificent pieces.

To the upcoming designers surround yourselves with people who genuinely are willing to support you and be humble never stop dreaming.