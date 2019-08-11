Second day of Youth Parliament kicks off

Latest update August 11th, 2019 12:59 AM
The annual Youth Parliament continued with the second day of the nine-day session, yesterday, at the Parliament Building.
Yesterday, during their second session, youth parliamentarians were engaged in a number of sessions such as team leadership, roles of the members of parliament, parliamentary etiquette and decorum, parliamentary procedures and practices guidelines for parliamentary debate.
The students, both from high schools and the University of Guyana (UG) were also exposed to sessions pertaining to the introduction of motions, which was delivered by the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence.
The Health Minister went into an in depth discussion on how motions, or proposals by a member of parliament of a deliberate assembly work.
Some of the youth parliamentarians were awarded the opportunity to air their views and opinions on issues they feel very strong about.
Britany Valdaris, a student of the Brickdam Secondary School expressed in an interview, “My expectation from Youth Parliament is to learn and to better myself for the future of Guyana, so I could make Guyana a better place, and to actually implement the motto; One People, One Nation, One Destiny.”
The Youth Parliament was launched on July 30. It concludes on August 17. It has attracted over 75 young people from across Guyana.
Public Relations Officer of Parliament, Yannick December, noted that it is in consonance with the parliament office’s continuing efforts to sensitize the citizens to Parliament and its functions, and to mould future leaders.
“In addition to its sensitization role, this activity will boost the students’ morale and develop and hone their debating and leadership skills.
“And this is in keeping with the Youth Parliament’s motto, ‘Our generation, Our voice. Inspire, Encourage’.”
