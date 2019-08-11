Police Commander loses home, cars in early morning fire

By Trishan Craig

In an early morning fire of uncertain origin the Commander of Police for ‘G’ Division, Essequibo Coast and Islands, Crystal Annastacy Robinson, lost her home which is located at 154 Back Street Stewartville, West Coast Demerara.

Three cars were also destroyed yesterday. Nothing but the shell of the vehicles remained.

Upon arrival at the scene it was noted that a little smoke was still coming from one of the burnt vehicles and a piece of wood within the home was still a glowing ember.

Sitting on a pillar of what remained of the verandah for the two-story wooden and concrete building shared what little she learnt of what transpired.

The house was home to five persons with four lodging in the upper flat and the other in the lower flat.

According to Robinson she was at the National Cultural Centre for the Guyana Police Force Pageant when she received a phone call from her neighbour.

“It was about 01:30am when my neighbour called me saying my cars were on fire which was spreading to the home.”

She said one person was asleep at the time in the home and with an alarm raised by neighbours the young lady escaped unhurt.

“I was told that by the time my neighbours from each side of my home tried to come out and do something the house was already on fire. The fire service was called however; when they arrived the house was completely engulfed.”

However, despite the fire attendants’ arrival on the scene promptly, their equipment was not ready to work.

Robinson claimed that she was shown a video in which the hose the firemen attempted to use had holes and the water was escaping out of it preventing the pressure to reach to the flames.

“From what I heard the firemen had to leave and go get another hose because the one they came with had a lot of holes but by the time they returned nothing could have been saved. I can’t give an estimated cost for my losses but every single thing I lost which may amount to millions of dollars.”

According to the commander, the fire department is unclear as to what started the fire. Her next move is to rebuild, not allowing the unfortunate situation to get her down.